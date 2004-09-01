Sí TV Adds Reality Trio

English-language Latino start-up network, Sí TV, will spice up its fall offerings with three new original reality shows.

Across the Hall ( debuting Sept. 6), a half-hour “reality themed” music video show will feature Mayte Garcia (aka Prince’s ex-wife) and LA radio personality Eric Cubiche as neighbors who introduce blocks of music videos from each other’s apartments.Inside Joke (Oct. 1) will track young comics’ off-stage lives while mixing in scenes from their stand-up acts.Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Oct. 22) will send a brash Latino host to interview everyday people at their favorite eateries across the country. The network also announced plans to air Emmy-nominated mini-series American Family starting Oct. 11.Starring Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos, the show chronicles a family in East LA.Sí TV, founded in 1997 as a production company, aims to target a young (18-34), hip Latino audience.