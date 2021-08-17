Shudder Scares Up New Docuseries on Movie Monsters

Horror-themed streaming service Shudder will examine the origins of several iconic movie monsters in a new documentary series Behind The Monsters, the service announced Tuesday during AMC Networks' TCA Summer Press Tour session.

The six-part series will take a deep dive on such cinematic horror icons as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead through interviews with horror experts as well as the writers, directors and actors from the original films, said network officials.

“In the history of film, only a handful of stars and characters like Mickey Mouse or Marilyn Monroe have risen to the heights of fame to become instantly recognizable the world over. Yet somehow, a small group of monsters who got their start in low-budget horror movies have transcended their humble beginnings to become international pop culture icons,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager said in a statement. “Behind the Monsters will tell the story of their unlikely rise to fame, from the ideas that inspired them to the indelible mark they’ve left on the world.”

The streaming service also announced premiere dates for several shows including Slasher: Flesh & Blood (Sept. 16), Creepshow (Sept. 23), V/H/S/94 (Oct. 6), and Horror Noire (Oct. 28).