Shriver Will Return to Dateline

Now that her husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has triumphed in the California recall election, NBC News correspondent Maria Shriver is expected to resume her job as a Dateline

correspondent.

NBC said there is no official timetable for Shriver’s return, but it seems unlikely that she'll be back before Schwarzenegger’s inauguration.

When she does return, Shriver will steer clear of conflicts, most likely political stories that involve California. But as a member of the Kennedy clan, this is hardly new ground for her. She is also a general-assignment reporter, which leaves plenty of room for nonpolitical subjects.

NBC said Shriver has always been careful to avoid personal and professional clashes, and "we'll work with her to determine the best way to do that and what assignments are appropriate."