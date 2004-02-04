Shriver Resigns from NBC News

First lady of California Maria Shriver decided Tuesday to leave NBC News, according to published reports.

Shriver, a Dateline NBC anchor and reporter, feared that her journalistic integrity would be scrutinized due to her position as first lady.

After taking an extended leave of absence while her husband Arnold Schwarzenegger made his successful bid for governor of California, Shriver returned to Dateline, but made only two appearances before deciding to resign.

Shriver said she will continue to work on specials connected to her children's books for other NBC properties.