Shreveport sings duop
Shreveport, La., is getting a new duopoly.
Paxson Communications Corp. is selling its KPXJ(TV) Minden, La. (part of the
Shreveport DMA), to KTBS Inc. for $10 million. KTBS is the ABC affiliate in
Shreveport with which Paxson has had a joint sales agreement.
Paxson chairman Bud Paxson said the deal was further evidence of the
continued interest in his stations, "heightened by the [Federal Communications
Commission's] new rules."
The FCC June 2 loosened its duopoly rules, allowing two-station combinations
in many more markets.
