Shreveport sings duop

Shreveport, La., is getting a new duopoly.

Paxson Communications Corp. is selling its KPXJ(TV) Minden, La. (part of the

Shreveport DMA), to KTBS Inc. for $10 million. KTBS is the ABC affiliate in

Shreveport with which Paxson has had a joint sales agreement.

Paxson chairman Bud Paxson said the deal was further evidence of the

continued interest in his stations, "heightened by the [Federal Communications

Commission's] new rules."

The FCC June 2 loosened its duopoly rules, allowing two-station combinations

in many more markets.