Showtime's 'The Chi' Returns in August
Sixth season of Lena Waithe-produced series debuts August 6
Showtime will debut the sixth season of its Lena Waithe-created drama series The Chi on August 4, the premium channel said Wednesday.
The 16-episode sixth season -- which will be split into two eight-episode installments -- will continue to follow a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and compassion. According to Showtime, the sixth season will show life in "The Chi" as it reverberates between the highest of highs and lowest lows, with big dreams being finally realized but at at a cost. "Everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move," said the network.
"The Chi is Showtime at its best -- complex characters and sophisticated storytelling that leave our viewers wanting more, which is why we've expanded this season to its biggest yet," Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement.
Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.
Executive producers for The Chi include Waithe, Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani, Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel.
