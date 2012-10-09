Showtime's Frank Pintauro Passes Away at 61

Showtime Networks executive Frank Pintauro passed away Sunday, after a long battle with cancer. He was 61.

Pintauro served as executive VP, Red Group, the network's in-house ad agency, and as co-head of Showtime's marketing and creative services department.

"The success of Showtime is due in large part to Frank's contributions over the past 20 years," said Matthew Blank, chairman & CEO, Showtime Networks. "He was a brilliant creative executive with an amazing work ethic and great integrity. All of us who worked closely with him came to appreciate his fairly simple life view. He cared deeply about his family first, and then the network and those who worked with him. Our hearts go out to the entire Pintauro family."

Pintauro is survived by his wife Kathy, and sons David and Tony.