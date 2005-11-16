Showtime Vet Salutes Leukemia Survivor

Jeff Morris, senior VP of Showtime, has been tapped to present the Victor of the Year Award at the Lauri Strauss Leukemia Foudation dinner Nov. 21 in New York.

Morris is a victor himself, having been cancer-free since December 2004. He was diagnosed with leukemia in April 2004.

On the other end of the Victor award presentation will be recipient Jay Patel, a Harvard sophomore who fought the disease for nine years while earning salutatorian status at his high school.

Showtime was an early backer of the award, named for the second-generation TV ad producer (her father is Herb Strauss) who died in 1984 of the disease. She was only 27.

