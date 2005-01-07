Showtime 'Ushers' in Free-View

Red-hot R&B singer Usher will strut his stuff on stage in a live concert for Showtime Saturday March 5 at 9 p.m.

The highly choreographed show, Usher’s only full-length televised concert in 2005, will air during Showtime’s free preview weekend which runs from March 4 – 7. The 90-minute show, One Night One Star Usher Live, will feature hits from his multi-platinum album “Confessions.” The LaFace/Zomba artist’s live show will be filmed in HDTV.

Other programs scheduled for Showtime’s free-preview weekend, in which the network offers up its programming free of charge to viewers nationwide, include the premiere of the new Kirstie Alley reality spoof Fat Actress and the return of original series Penn & Teller: Bulls—t!

Showtime Networks is a subsidiary of Viacom Inc., which owns Showtime, The Movie Channel and Flix.

