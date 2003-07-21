Showtime ups two

Showtime Networks Inc. is upping two executives and expanding the duties of

another key executive.

Patrick Burks, most recently senior vice president of field operations, was

promoted to executive VP of cable distribution.

Tom Hayden is now executive VP of direct-to-home, having most recently been senior VP of

that area.

They will report to Mark Greenberg, executive VP of corporate strategy and

communications, who is adding sales, affiliate marketing and direct-to-home

to his watch.

Jeff Wade, who previously headed these areas, is leaving his

post for health reasons, the company said.