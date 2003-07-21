Showtime ups two
Showtime Networks Inc. is upping two executives and expanding the duties of
another key executive.
Patrick Burks, most recently senior vice president of field operations, was
promoted to executive VP of cable distribution.
Tom Hayden is now executive VP of direct-to-home, having most recently been senior VP of
that area.
They will report to Mark Greenberg, executive VP of corporate strategy and
communications, who is adding sales, affiliate marketing and direct-to-home
to his watch.
Jeff Wade, who previously headed these areas, is leaving his
post for health reasons, the company said.
