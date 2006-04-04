Showtime Uncovers New Sleeper Cell

Sleeper Cell is returning to Showtime as an eight-hour miniseries. Cell, which premiered with 10 episodes in December, is set to begin production again in Los Angeles this summer.

Cell centers on an Islamic terrorist cell based in Los Angeles and the Muslim FBI agent who infiltrates it. The first version received a Golden Globe nomination for best miniseries.

Creators Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris will again serve as executive producers.

The debut date for the new miniseries has yet to be announced.