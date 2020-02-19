Showtime Taps Jude Law to Star in New Series 'The Auteur'

Showtime is developing a new horror/comedy series The Auteur, starring Jude Law.

The series, which will be executive produced by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), follows a film producer who -- desperate to make a great horror movie -- accidentally traps his production on a backlot with a serial killer, according to the network.

“The Auteur unites the wildly imaginative filmmaker Taika Waititi and the barbed wit of Peter Warren with the undeniable Jude Law in a bloody love letter to the movies that will make you simultaneously die laughing and want to run for your life,” Amy Israel, Showtime executive vice president of scripted programming said in a statement.