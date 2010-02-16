Showtime Taps Johanna Fuentes for Corporate PR
Showtime Networks has named Johanna Fuentes VP of corporate public
relations. Based in the New York office, Fuentes will be responsible for
developing and implementing all corporate trade and business media relations
programs relating to Showtime programming, marketing, sales, new media, and new
business.
"Johanna possesses all the qualities that make an exceptional PR
practitioner: intelligence, strategic thinking, passion, and excellent
communication skills," said Richard Licata, Showtime's executive VP or
corporate communications, in a statement announcing the appointment.
"We're thrilled to have her join the Showtime PR team."
Before landing at Showtime, Fuentes served as VP of communications for Bravo
and worked for six years at CBS as director of entertainment communications.
