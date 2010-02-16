Showtime Taps Johanna Fuentes for Corporate PR

Showtime Networks has named Johanna Fuentes VP of corporate public

relations. Based in the New York office, Fuentes will be responsible for

developing and implementing all corporate trade and business media relations

programs relating to Showtime programming, marketing, sales, new media, and new

business.

"Johanna possesses all the qualities that make an exceptional PR

practitioner: intelligence, strategic thinking, passion, and excellent

communication skills," said Richard Licata, Showtime's executive VP or

corporate communications, in a statement announcing the appointment.

"We're thrilled to have her join the Showtime PR team."

Before landing at Showtime, Fuentes served as VP of communications for Bravo

and worked for six years at CBS as director of entertainment communications.