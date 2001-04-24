Showtime snags two originals series

Showtime has acquired two new original series, Leap Years, which follows a group of New Yorkers through three time periods: 1993, 2001 and 2008; and Going to California, starring two young guys traveling the country in search of a lost friend.

Both projects will debut sometime this summer.

Executive produced by the creators of Showtime's Queer as Folk, Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, Leap Years will star Resurrection Blvd.'s Bruno Campos and Garret Dillahunt (NYPD Blue), among others. Tony Jonas is also on board as an executive producer for the show, which will gradually piece together the missing years to find out what caused certain changes in the characters' lives.

Going to California, executive produced by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Melvoin and J. Geyer Kosinski, follows stars Sam Trammel and Brad Henke discovering their identities as they recover their friend. - Susanne Ault