Showtime Signs Regina Hall to First-Look Production Deal

Showtime has signed actress Regina Hall to a first-look production deal, the network said Monday.

Hall, who currently stars in Showtime’s Black Monday series, will develop and produce television projects for the network under her production company, Rh Negative, said the network. Showtime has already announced a one-hour comedy special featuring Hall as star and executive producer.

“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming for Showtime in a statement. "She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on Black Monday, she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”

Added Hall: “I am excited to call Showtime home. Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”