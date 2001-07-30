Showtime sci-fi series snags Perry



Beverly Hills 90210 alum Luke Perry has signed on to star in

Jeremiah, Showtime's upcoming science-fiction series about what the world

would be like if a virus killed off the adult population but spared the

children.

The project, based on a book series by Hermann Huppen, is produced by

Jeremiah Productions Inc. in association with Lions Gate Entertainment and

Platinum Studios.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.'s MGM Worldwide Television (of Showtime's

Stargate SG-1) will distribute Jeremiah, also co-starring The

Cosby Show's Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The show should debut next

year.