Showtime sci-fi series snags Perry

By


Beverly Hills 90210 alum Luke Perry has signed on to star in
Jeremiah, Showtime's upcoming science-fiction series about what the world
would be like if a virus killed off the adult population but spared the
children.

The project, based on a book series by Hermann Huppen, is produced by
Jeremiah Productions Inc. in association with Lions Gate Entertainment and
Platinum Studios.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.'s MGM Worldwide Television (of Showtime's
Stargate SG-1) will distribute Jeremiah, also co-starring The
Cosby Show's Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The show should debut next
year.