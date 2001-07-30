Showtime sci-fi series snags Perry
By Susanne Ault
Beverly Hills 90210 alum Luke Perry has signed on to star in
Jeremiah, Showtime's upcoming science-fiction series about what the world
would be like if a virus killed off the adult population but spared the
children.
The project, based on a book series by Hermann Huppen, is produced by
Jeremiah Productions Inc. in association with Lions Gate Entertainment and
Platinum Studios.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.'s MGM Worldwide Television (of Showtime's
Stargate SG-1) will distribute Jeremiah, also co-starring The
Cosby Show's Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The show should debut next
year.
