Showtime Restructures Marketing Division; Promotes Two Top Execs
Showtime has restructured its
marketing and creative services operation, including the promotion of Frank
Pintauro and Donald Buckley to executive vice president and co-heads of the
department, following the departure of Len Fogge, former executive vice president,
creative, marketing, research and digital media, the network announced Thursday.
There is speculation among the
industry that Fogge is headed to NBC to work under his former boss Bob
Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman. It had been reported that there
was a moratorium on Greenblatt poaching Showtime execs. However, he recentlyhired Richard Licata away from Showtime to head communications at NBC.
With the restructuring, Pintauro, as EVP, Red
Group, will now oversee the network's in-hour ad agency. He previously served
as senior vice president, executive creator director, GM Red Group. Buckley,
who joined the company in April as SVP, digital services, has been promoted to
EVP, program marketing & digital services, overseeing the network's
marketing divisions. Both will report directly to Matt Blank, chairman and CEO,
Showtime.
Blank also announced the promotion of Sharon Allen
to SVP, program marketing and advertising and the reorganization of research,
scheduling and affiliate marketing.
"These changes represent the depth and
breadth of the marketing and creative services area and help further position
the network for continued success in the future," said Blank
"Showtime is equipped with some of the most skilled, award-winning and
creative marketing executives in the business who are ready to step into these
expanded roles."
