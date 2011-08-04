Showtime Restructures Marketing Division; Promotes Two Top Execs

Showtime has restructured its

marketing and creative services operation, including the promotion of Frank

Pintauro and Donald Buckley to executive vice president and co-heads of the

department, following the departure of Len Fogge, former executive vice president,

creative, marketing, research and digital media, the network announced Thursday.

There is speculation among the

industry that Fogge is headed to NBC to work under his former boss Bob

Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman. It had been reported that there

was a moratorium on Greenblatt poaching Showtime execs. However, he recentlyhired Richard Licata away from Showtime to head communications at NBC.

With the restructuring, Pintauro, as EVP, Red

Group, will now oversee the network's in-hour ad agency. He previously served

as senior vice president, executive creator director, GM Red Group. Buckley,

who joined the company in April as SVP, digital services, has been promoted to

EVP, program marketing & digital services, overseeing the network's

marketing divisions. Both will report directly to Matt Blank, chairman and CEO,

Showtime.

Blank also announced the promotion of Sharon Allen

to SVP, program marketing and advertising and the reorganization of research,

scheduling and affiliate marketing.

"These changes represent the depth and

breadth of the marketing and creative services area and help further position

the network for continued success in the future," said Blank

"Showtime is equipped with some of the most skilled, award-winning and

creative marketing executives in the business who are ready to step into these

expanded roles."