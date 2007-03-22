Showtime Puts Edited Episodes of The Tudors Online

In an effort to bring eyeballs and attention to its upcoming costume drama The Tudors, Showtime has put the first two episodes of the show onto online syndicator Brightcove's Website before they premiere on the pay-channel.

The episodes of the Tudors, which star Jonathan Rhys Meyers as King Henry VIII, have the CBS owned network's trademarked T&A excised to be suitable for general audiences.

This is not the first time that Showtime has put its content online--last year it played with putting video on Yahoo! TV--but this is the first time it has done so before the content has aired on its linear channel.