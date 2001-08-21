Showtime, Paramount team up for laughs
Viacom entities Showtime and Paramount Network Television are teaming up to produce a series of comedy specials to air Showtime.
The specials will feature six up and coming comedians in their own half-hour stand-up special. The six comedians are Steve Brewer, Gary Gulman, Dwayne Kennedy, Mark Lundholm, Patrice O'Neal and Charlie Viracola.
The specials are slated to debut in early 2002.
- Joe Schlosser
