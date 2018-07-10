Showtime Orders Pilot for Amanda de Cadenet Newsmag

Showtime has ordered a pilot for Now What With Amanda de Cadenet, the working title of a half-hour weekly newsmag created and hosted by de Cadenet.

The show takes a thematic approach, Showtime said, “exploring America’s current social, sexual, cultural and political issues, seen through de Cadenet’s sharp, feminist lens.”

Inuka Bacote and Danielle Oexmann are co-showrunners.

Having begun her career in the United Kingdom as a host of The Word while a teenager, de Cadenet became a well-known interviewer and commentator through The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet and Undone With Amanda de Cadenet. She is the author of It’s Messy: On Boys, Boobs and Badass Women and #girlgaze: How Girls See the World. She is the founder and CEO of Girlgaze, a digital platform that provides jobs for Gen Z female-identifying photographers and directors.

“It's a historically significant time to be a woman–and an incredibly divisive time in our culture,” said de Cadenet. “People are really struggling to navigate the new and ever-evolving social paradigms that are currently taking shape. I’m excited and ready to explore the nuanced conversations and heated debates that all genders are having, both online and in private, to make sense of how the hell we got here and, most importantly, how do we move forward in the most effective way?”

Now What With Amanda de Cadenet is produced for Showtime by Matador Content and Cutler Productions. The executive producers are de Cadenet, Tamyka Smith, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Todd Lubin, Jason Weinberg and Jay Peterson. Cindi Leive, who was the editor in chief of Glamour for 16 years, is consulting producer.