Showtime orders more Chris Isaak

Showtime has renewed its new comedy series The Chris Isaak Show for 17 more episodes.

Starring real life singer Chris Isaak, the show explores the rock star life, which has meant inviting such celebrities as Minnie Driver to make appearances on the series as themselves. Airing Mondays at 10 p.m. The Chris Isaak Show is executive produced and written by Northern Exposure alums Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider. It's also executive produced by Isaak, Arnold Messer and Mike Medavoy.

- Susanne Ault