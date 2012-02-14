Showtime Names Kaufman VP of Talent Relations and Special Events

Showtime Networks has made two appointments in its communications department, naming Shari Kaufman to the newly-created position of vice president, talent relations and special events; the network has also upped Kate Meyer to vice president, awards and film festivals.

Kaufman will oversee all talent activities and the planning and execution of special events for Showtime's original programming, focusing on the network's relationship with talent, producers and executives. She will also coordinate talent for the network's sports, affiliate relations, corporate communications, marketing and promotional groups. Before Showtime, Kaufman founded and managed SKPR, an agency that represented clients including CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight and The Insider.

"I have known and respected Shari for many years and am so pleased she has chosen to join Showtime in this newly created position," said Cardoso. "Shari is a creative and innovative thinker with extensive experience in event marketing, talent relations and publicity. Her vast expertise spans across the television, film and music industries, and will be a major asset to Showtime."

Meyer, who was upped from her position as senior director of awards and film festivals, will continue to work closely with Trisha Cardoso, executive VP of corporate communications at Showtime, on the network's award and festival initiatives. In addition to her responsibilities, Meyer serves as the network's liaison to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Hollywood Foreign Press, Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, Writers Guild, Directors Guild, Peabody Awards and other award organizations.

Cardoso added: "On the heels of a record-breaking year of major award wins for SHOWTIME, Kate's promotion is well deserved," said Cardoso. "Her dedication, creativity and keen award industry expertise are pivotal to the success of Showtime programming."