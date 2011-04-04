Showtime Names Don Buckley SVP, Digital Services

Showtime Networks Inc. has appointed Don Buckley to the

position of senior vice president, digital services. Len Fogge, executive vice

president, creative, marketing, research, and digital media, made the announcement

on Monday.

Buckley will report directly to Fogge and oversee Showtime's

Digital Media Group, which includes the network's broadband, mobile and

interactive television initiatives. He will also manage multi-platform content,

digital platform marketing, production and technical operations.

"Our

award-winning Digital Media Group continues to be recognized as an industry

leader, engaging and adding value to our subscribers across multiple

platforms," Fogge said in a

statement. "Don's creativity and innovative mind have made him

one of the most respected executives in the business. We're excited to have him

join Showtime Networks and lead the digital team to even more remarkable

successes."

Buckley, along with Terry Hines & Associates, most

recently founded the interactive marketing company THA.i. Its clientele consisted

of companies such as Warner Bros., with whom Buckley previously worked for 20

years in various capacities; he served as senior vice president of interactive

marketing, a department he founded, as well as co-founder of Warner Bros.

Online.