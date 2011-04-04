Showtime Names Don Buckley SVP, Digital Services
Showtime Networks Inc. has appointed Don Buckley to the
position of senior vice president, digital services. Len Fogge, executive vice
president, creative, marketing, research, and digital media, made the announcement
on Monday.
Buckley will report directly to Fogge and oversee Showtime's
Digital Media Group, which includes the network's broadband, mobile and
interactive television initiatives. He will also manage multi-platform content,
digital platform marketing, production and technical operations.
"Our
award-winning Digital Media Group continues to be recognized as an industry
leader, engaging and adding value to our subscribers across multiple
platforms," Fogge said in a
statement. "Don's creativity and innovative mind have made him
one of the most respected executives in the business. We're excited to have him
join Showtime Networks and lead the digital team to even more remarkable
successes."
Buckley, along with Terry Hines & Associates, most
recently founded the interactive marketing company THA.i. Its clientele consisted
of companies such as Warner Bros., with whom Buckley previously worked for 20
years in various capacities; he served as senior vice president of interactive
marketing, a department he founded, as well as co-founder of Warner Bros.
Online.
