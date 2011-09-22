Showtime Names Cardoso to Its Top Communications Post

Showtime announced Thursday that it has appointed Trisha Cardoso as executive vice president, corporate communications.

Cardoso

will oversee Showtime's programming publicity, media and talent

relations, events, corporate branding and public relations. She will

also serve as the company's chief press officer as well as act as the

net's communications liaison with parent company CBS Corp.

Robin

McMillan, senior VP, public relations, and Johanna Fuentes, VP,

corporate public relations, will both continue in their respective roles,

but will now report to Cardoso.

"My

goal was to find someone creatively inspired and strategically focused,

who could also bring a big picture perspective," said Nevins. "I've

known and respected Trisha for many years, and when you combine her

broad experience in such varied facets of the communications business

with her extensive background in entertainment media relations, you have

a very formidable leader for our already top-notch communications

department."

Cardoso

has been managing her own strategic consulting firm for the past eight

years. Her clients included International Creative Management, Two and a Half Men, James Burrows and Chuck Lorre.