Showtime Names Amy Israel Senior VP of Original Programming

Showtime on Friday named Amy Israel as its new senior vice president of original programming.

Israel

replaces Danielle Gelber, who left at the end of 2010 and joined Dick

Wolf's Universal Media Studios-based Wolf Films in July. Israel will be

responsible for the development and oversight of the network's new

original series, and will report to Gary Levine, executive VP of

original programming.

"As

more and more film actors, writers, directors and producers want to

work at Showtime, it makes perfect sense to hire a creative exec from

the feature world," said Levine. "Amy has done great work in the

indie-film world and we are thrilled for her to bring her strong

relationships with distinctive filmmakers to Showtime. Amy's taste,

talent, charisma and experience make her a perfect complement to our

existing senior creative staff."

Recently, Israel served as executive producer for the upcoming film, In Time,

starring Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Wilde. Prior to

that she was the executive VP of production at New Regency. She also

held posts at Paramount Vantage and Miramax.