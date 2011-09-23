Showtime Names Amy Israel Senior VP of Original Programming
Showtime on Friday named Amy Israel as its new senior vice president of original programming.
Israel
replaces Danielle Gelber, who left at the end of 2010 and joined Dick
Wolf's Universal Media Studios-based Wolf Films in July. Israel will be
responsible for the development and oversight of the network's new
original series, and will report to Gary Levine, executive VP of
original programming.
"As
more and more film actors, writers, directors and producers want to
work at Showtime, it makes perfect sense to hire a creative exec from
the feature world," said Levine. "Amy has done great work in the
indie-film world and we are thrilled for her to bring her strong
relationships with distinctive filmmakers to Showtime. Amy's taste,
talent, charisma and experience make her a perfect complement to our
existing senior creative staff."
Recently, Israel served as executive producer for the upcoming film, In Time,
starring Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Wilde. Prior to
that she was the executive VP of production at New Regency. She also
held posts at Paramount Vantage and Miramax.
