Showtime: Movies out, series in

Showtime is ditching its made-for-TV-movie focus in favor of more original

series.

The pay network currently airs about two original movies per month, down from three

several years ago.

Starting next year, however, Showtime will cut back further to about one

movie per month, executive vice president of original programming Gary

Levine said.

"Ultimately, series are more addictive to an audience and have more impact in

the marketplace than movies," he added.

In their place, Showtime plans more scripted dramas, along with reality

shows, improv and animated programs. A late-night block is also in development.

Showtime's programming budget is increasing about 5 percent to $425 million.

The channel isn't setting goals for the number of series on air per year.

The new focus may look like a ploy to take on pay Goliath Home Box Office, but Levine

said, "We're looking to strengthen Showtime. We want to grow our business."

More series -- particularly if one or two stick -- would help to drive new

subscribers and present more opportunities for syndication.

Showtime has been wary of early syndication windows on basic cable, though.

"The idea of people watching isn't enough," Levine said. "We need people to

associate shows with Showtime."