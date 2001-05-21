Showtime moves on Due East

Showtime has greenlit the original movie Due East, based on the book by the same name by Valerie Sayers. Exploring a small, quirky Southern town, the film is set to star Robert Forster, Kate Capshaw and Cybill Shepherd. No premiere date has been set, but the projects, executive produced by Connie Travel (Judging Amy) and Steve Golin (Bounce) is expected to roll out sometime next year.

- Susanne Ault