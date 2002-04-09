Showtime locks gay block

Showtime unveiled a prime time block on its Sho Too multiplex service

dedicated to gay-themed programming.

The four-hour "Night Out on Sho Too" block will air Wedsnesday and Saturday

evenings, featuring "Gay Cinema" movies, animated hit Queer Duck and

Showtime's original series, Queer as Folk.

Actress Tammy Faye Starlite, downtowners Kiki and Herb and the Five Lesbian

Brothers theater company will host.

Showtime and Viacom Inc. corporate cousin MTV Networks are developing plans for a gay

channel that could be offered as a premium service.