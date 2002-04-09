Showtime locks gay block
Showtime unveiled a prime time block on its Sho Too multiplex service
dedicated to gay-themed programming.
The four-hour "Night Out on Sho Too" block will air Wedsnesday and Saturday
evenings, featuring "Gay Cinema" movies, animated hit Queer Duck and
Showtime's original series, Queer as Folk.
Actress Tammy Faye Starlite, downtowners Kiki and Herb and the Five Lesbian
Brothers theater company will host.
Showtime and Viacom Inc. corporate cousin MTV Networks are developing plans for a gay
channel that could be offered as a premium service.
