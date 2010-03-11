Showtime Inks DreamWorks Film Deal
By Alex Weprin
Showtime has made the biggest deal yet to boost its film
library, following the departure of Paramount,
Lionsgate and MGM announced in 2008. The pay cable network has inked a deal
with DreamWorks to televise up to 35 of the studio's films that are released
between 2010 and 2015. DreamWorks is owned by The Walt Disney Company.
"We are very pleased to be in business with The Walt Disney
Company in bringing us theatrical films from DreamWorks," said Showtime CEO
Matt Blank. "We expect a great supply of high-profile commercially
successful films from Steven Spielberg, Stacey Snider and their wonderful team.
Combined with our current supply of theatrical titles, our subscribers will
enjoy a diverse slate of films for years to come."
Showtime has been busy boosting its film library after its
three largest film studio partners, MGM, Lionsgate and Paramount, announced they would be starting
their own pay cable channel, now called Epix.
So far the network has inked deals with The Weinstein
Company, Summit Entertainment (producers of the Twilight saga), Miramax
and CBS Films.
