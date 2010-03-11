Showtime Inks DreamWorks Film Deal

Showtime has made the biggest deal yet to boost its film

library, following the departure of Paramount,

Lionsgate and MGM announced in 2008. The pay cable network has inked a deal

with DreamWorks to televise up to 35 of the studio's films that are released

between 2010 and 2015. DreamWorks is owned by The Walt Disney Company.





"We are very pleased to be in business with The Walt Disney

Company in bringing us theatrical films from DreamWorks," said Showtime CEO

Matt Blank. "We expect a great supply of high-profile commercially

successful films from Steven Spielberg, Stacey Snider and their wonderful team.

Combined with our current supply of theatrical titles, our subscribers will

enjoy a diverse slate of films for years to come."





Showtime has been busy boosting its film library after its

three largest film studio partners, MGM, Lionsgate and Paramount, announced they would be starting

their own pay cable channel, now called Epix.





So far the network has inked deals with The Weinstein

Company, Summit Entertainment (producers of the Twilight saga), Miramax

and CBS Films.



