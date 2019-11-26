Showtime Greenlights ‘Gossip Starring Cindy Adams'

Showtime will feature the docu-series Gossip Starring Cindy Adams (working title), about the longtime New York Post gossip columnist. Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producing, with Jenny Carchman producing and directing.

The project is scheduled to premiere in 2021. Imagine Documentaries is producing along with the New York Post.

Gossip Starring Cindy Adams will chronicle the rise of Adams and her gossip columns in the New York Post. Not only will the project celebrate Adams’ four-decade career, it will examine the cast of celebrated and at times notorious characters that have emerged from her writing.

Carchman’s projects include The Fourth Estate and The Family Business: Trump and Taxes.

Grazer and Howard will executive produce Gossip alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Michael Rosenberg, Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes, and Troy Searer from New York Post Entertainment.