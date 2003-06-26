Showtime for Greenblatt
As expected, producer Robert Greenblatt is joining Showtime as the pay
service's new president of programming.
Greenblatt, one-half of the programming duo that runs The Greenblatt
Janollari Studio, will take on Showtime's original production, acquisitions and
scheduling.
He'll also be involved in the network's marketing, research and
promotion.
He takes over for former Showtime programming chief Jerry Offsay, who exited
in May.
At Greenblatt Janollari, Greenblatt was involved in developing Home Box Office's Six
Feet Under, which he executive produces, and UPN's upcoming comedy with
musician Eve.
Prior to opening his own shop, Greenblatt was for eight years a programming
executive at Fox, rising to executive vice president of prime-time programming. At Fox, he toiled on hit
shows like The X-Files, Ally McBeal and Party Of
Five.
