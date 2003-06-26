Showtime for Greenblatt

As expected, producer Robert Greenblatt is joining Showtime as the pay

service's new president of programming.

Greenblatt, one-half of the programming duo that runs The Greenblatt

Janollari Studio, will take on Showtime's original production, acquisitions and

scheduling.

He'll also be involved in the network's marketing, research and

promotion.

He takes over for former Showtime programming chief Jerry Offsay, who exited

in May.

At Greenblatt Janollari, Greenblatt was involved in developing Home Box Office's Six

Feet Under, which he executive produces, and UPN's upcoming comedy with

musician Eve.

Prior to opening his own shop, Greenblatt was for eight years a programming

executive at Fox, rising to executive vice president of prime-time programming. At Fox, he toiled on hit

shows like The X-Files, Ally McBeal and Party Of

Five.