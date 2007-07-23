Showtime Gets Top Marks From CTAM

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing has handed out its 2007 Mark Awards for excellence in cable marketing, with Showtime raking in the most with 16 (five gold, 11 silver), just edging out MTV at 15 (six gold, nine silver).

Comcast topped cable operators with 10 (seven gold, three silver), followed by Time Warner Cable with nine (three gold, six silver).

National Geographic Channel won the Top of the Mark Award, the group's highest honor, for its "Gospel of Judas" campaign.

A total of 159 awards (54 gold, 105 silver) were handed out Monday at a ceremony at the CTAM annual convention in Washington.

Check out all the winners here.

