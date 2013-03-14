Showtime Extends Output Deal With Walt Disney Studios

Showtime Networks has extended its exclusive output deal

with Walt Disney Studios to continue airing DreamWorks Studios' films.

The new agreement will include all DreamWorks Studios'

theatrical releases through December 2018 to air across Showtime, The Movie

Channel and Flix, as well as multiplex channels. The new current agreement runs

through 2015.

Disney drew some raised eyebrows last December amid heightened interest in output deals when it opted for Netflix over longtime partner Starz. Netflix touted that deal as a "game-changer," but Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger last month said he has no concern it would hurt viewership of Disney's linear channels. He called it a 'movie play' during a conference call to discuss the company's first-quarter results."

Titles included in the deal include Lincoln, which will debut later this year, as well as The Help and War Horse, which are already airing. DreamWorks Studios formed a distribution partnership with Disney in 2009.

"We are delighted to extend our output deal

with The Walt Disney Studios as we continue to offer DreamWorks'

critically-acclaimed theatrical films to our subscribers," said Gary

Garfinkel, senior VP, content acquisitions and Kent Sevener, senior VP, content

acquisitions and business and legal affairs. "Coupled with our

award-winning series, specials, documentaries and sports offerings, as well as

our current supply of theatrical titles, these wonderful films add incredible

value to our robust programming slate."