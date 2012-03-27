Showtime Elevates Garfinkel, Sevener to Co-Head of Acquisitions

Showtime announced Tuesday that Gary Garfinkel and Kent Sevener will co-head the network's acquisitions department.

Both will fill the void left by the retiring Matthew Duda, whose career at the network spanned three decades.

Garfinkel

and Sevener will be responsible for the evaluation, negotiation and

acquisition of feature films, documentaries, stand-up comedy, specials

and music programs for all of Showtime Networks. The duo will also

oversee the company's output arrangements with studios that include

Dreamworks, Summit Entertainment, The Weinstein Company, IFC Films and

CBS Films.

Garfinkel,

senior VP, content acquisitions, will be based in Los Angeles office,

reporting to David Nevins, entertainment president for Showtime.

Sevener, senior VP, content acquisitions and business & legal

affairs, will remain in New York and will have a dual report to Nevins

and Gwen Marcus, executive VP, general counsel, Showtime Networks Inc.

"There

is a world of opportunity with all the new ways acquisitions deals are

getting done these days," said Nevins. "Gary and Kent are proven

innovators at figuring out the best methods to bring great content to

Showtime."