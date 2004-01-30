Showtime Decides to Say The L-Word Again
After just two episodes, Showtime has picked up new lesbian-themed drama The L Word for a second 13-episode season. The net says it this is the quickest renewal ever for one of its shows. Showtime doesn’t give out ratings, but says the first two episodes were four times its prime time average.
The L Word has received a hefty dose of media coverage, including a recent cover story in New York Magazine.
