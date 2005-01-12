Showtime Cans Queer as Folk
By Jim Finkle
Showtime has decided to cancel Queer as Folk, its drama about a group of gay men in Pittsburgh, after the end of its next season.
The pay cable network decided to end the show after five seasons,
figuring that it would be tough to keep developing the show’s characters
after more than 80 episodes, said Showtime Entertainment President
Robert Greenblatt.
He made the comments Wednesday after announcing that he’s decided to
renew Showtime’s lesbian drama, The L Word, for a third season.
