Len Fogge

Executive vice president, creative and marketing

Frank Pintauro

Senior vice president/senior creative director

Stephanie Gibbons

Senior vice president, advertising and promotion

Alan Zapakin

Senior vice president

Ever mindful of a mentor's advice years ago, Len Fogge built a marketing team bar none. Born of an effort to "always make sure the person behind you is better than you," the team is Fogge's not-so-secret weapon, says the Showtime executive vice president of creative and marketing.

"It's about working collaboratively and creating an atmosphere that allows people to be open, honest, and creative, whether they succeed or fail," he says. "It's about discouraging mediocrity and encouraging risk, because playing it safe is just okay."

Maybe it's such a love fest at Showtime's marketing division because the staff checked their egos at the door, following Fogge's example.

But marketing and promotions are only as good as the programming and the support from the top, Fogge says, referring to Bob Greenblatt, president of entertainment, and Matt Blank, chairman and CEO.

The Fogge team has had plenty of edgy programming fodder on which to ply their creative wits. A few samples: