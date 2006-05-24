Show VH1 Your Junk

As VH1’s Web Junk 20, a countdown show featuring wacky Internet video clips, kicks off its second season June 9 at 11:30 p.m., VSPOT, the music channel’s broadband arm, launches its new contest for the best user-submitted original clips. This time, however, along with having their clips featured on the TV show, the chosen viewers will also receive a $250 prize.

Web Junk 20 has also set up an array of categories for viewers to submit their clips under, including music-video spoofs and talent showcases. One special category falls under the Show Us Your Junk competition. For this part of the contest, viewers can send in their homemade spoofs of famous—and infamous—celebrity moments (think Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah’s couch).

Web aggregator and distributor iFilm allows viewers to upload the clips. VH1’s parent company MTVN bought the company for $49 million in October 2005.

VSPOT has begun to feature never-before-seen Web Junk clips in preparation for the show’s second-season start. The clips are shown along with commentary from Junk host Patrice O’Neal.

Since its premiere Jan. 13, Web Junk has been the most viewed show on VSPOT, where the episodes are made available after their appearances on the linear network.