Shoved reporter won't press charges

The South Bend, Ind., TV reporter who said she was shoved by the chairman

of the Notre Dame University board that owns her station decided against filing

charges.

Bonnie Druker had filed

a police report stating that she and WSBT-TV reporter Jennifer Kuk had been shoved

when Father Timothy Scully got angry about their parking illegally outside a

mass for a Notre Dame student who has been missing for weeks.

Druker says Scully's in-person apology was sincere, and that was a

determining factor in deciding against pursuing charges, civilly or criminally.

Although the incident upset her, she said, she has no

interest in suing for financial gain and she plans to continue at the

station.