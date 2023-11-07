Should We Re-Title It, 'All the Shows They Didn't See'? -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

Amid the lowest viewer engagement week since Netflix began publishing its global audience ranker in 2021, limited series All the Light We Cannot See topped all Netflix programming with just 37.6 million viewing hours from Oct. 30 - Nov. 5.

No Netflix series or movie, English-language or otherwise captured even 40 million hours of viewer engagement last week.

Based on the eponymous novel, All the Light We Cannot See follows the story of a blind French girl and a young German soldier whose paths collide during WWII.

With a dismal 22% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 93% Google audience score, All The Light We Cannot See is another in a line of Netflix original content that, like Bill Burr’s Old Dads several weeks earlier, divides critics and audiences, but can’t seem to generate big global viewer engagement, at least not in the way we grew accustomed to seeing from Netflix ... until recently.

Also disappointing last week was Sylvester Stallone documentary Sly, which landed in seventh place on the list of Netflix’s English-language films with just 7.5 million viewing hours.

In June, Netflix started ranking its shows based on a new metric, total "views," so it's hard to make direct comparisons of total viewing hours to weeks prior to that period.

But tallying total hours engaged for the 10 titles on Netflix's English-language series list last week to the same list for the first week of November 2022 yields a nearly 50% drop in engagement.

Based on its 4.7 million views, true-crime-focused limited docu-series Till Murders Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom, landed in second place in the English-language series category, despite garnering just 15.2 million viewing hours.

The series revisits the high-profile murder trial of Derek and Nancy Haysom, and through interviews with perpetrator Jens Soering and examination of the evidence, aims to posit a new theory on the case.

In its third week, meanwhile, Netflix’s fictional whodunnit Bodies actually had the category's second highest level of engagement with 33.2 million viewing hours, but it ranked behind Till Murders Do Us Part with 4.3 million views.

Back to English-language films, David Yates’ Pain Hustlers was one of the few returning Netflix titles that didn’t drop off last week, ending up with 31.7 million viewing hours.

However, ranking No. 1 on Netflix's English-language film chart was Locked In, director Nour Wazzi’s mystery thriller, which landed at the top with a relatively low 28.8 million total streaming hours, but a category-leading 17.8 million views.

The film follows a kindly nurse, who in the process of unraveling a comatose patient’s injury, discovers infidelity, betrayal and a murder plot. Locked In garnered a dismal critics score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

