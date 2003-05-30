Should terrorism trump access?

The Annenberg Public Policy Center is getting government officials and

journalists together to talk about the impact of the Patriot Act and Homeland

Security Act on reporters' access to unclassified information.

The center cites the "extensive regime of nondisclosure agreements that will

be enforced by criminal and civil penalties" under the laws.

That, Annenberg said, could potentially make it harder to obtain unclassified

information on homeland-security issues than it currently is to get classified

documents.

Among those participating in the June 11 conference are representatives of

the National Security Council, Homeland Security Department and Defense

Department, as well as journalists including Nightline producer Tom

Bettag, Wolf Blitzer of Cable News Network and Barbara Cochran of the Radio-Television News

Directors Association.

Elsewhere on the access front, The Media Institute, a media-funded First

Amendment think tank, is releasing its latest annual report on press freedom.

The First Amendment and the Media-2003: Free Speech and Free Press Since

Sept. 11 contains a new section on access to information.

New government pressure on the First Amendment "caught the media off guard,"

said the Institute's Richard Kalar. "The challenge now facing government offices

is to respect freedom of speech and press while maintaining national

security."