Shorenstein Offers Orlando Shooting Coverage Aids

As journalists cover the aftermath of the Orlando mass shooting, the Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy has released a list of resources to tap for perspective.

Among the links in an e-mail it sent out Tuesday, two days after the shooting, were a roundup of research on LGBT issues, and studies on mass shootings here and abroad.

On a separate but related topic topic--campaign coverage--it also sent around links to a Harvard Kennedy School report, and a new study on population movements (Donald Trump has renewed his call for a temporary ban on Muslim immigrants in the wake of the shootings).