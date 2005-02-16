Shore Minds Store for TBS

Comedy cable network TBS has slated "down-but-not-out" comedian Pauley Shore for a comeback in a new reality series, Minding the Store.

Shore will try to restore the luster to his mother's Comedy Store club in LA, where Jim Carrey, Richard Pryor and David Letterman played before they were stars.

The series, from Shapiro/Grodner Productions (Big Brother) and Bayonne Entertainment, is slated for fourth-quarter 2005. It will mix the on-stage and behind-the-scenes world of Shore and his mother, club owner Mitzi.