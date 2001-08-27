ShopNBC starts its treasure hunt

ShopNBC has unveiled its first round of programming for the fall 2001 season, including a reality TV-type treasure hunt.

Harrah's $1 Million Treasure Hunt debuts November 23 on NBC's cable shopping network, following some 30 contestants on a search to find the million dollar prize hidden somewhere in the Nevada dessert.

Also in the lineup for the former ValueVision: The SpeedShop Program, featuring motorports collectibles;. In The Zone With Dr. Barry Sears with weight loss and nutrition expert, Dr. Barry Sears, The Serta Hour - Counting Sheep Live, It's All About You With Star Jones and Motivational Jewelry With Dr. Sonya Friedman.

ShopNBC currently reaches about 46 million cable and satellite households. - Richard Tedesco