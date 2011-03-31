ShopNBC Parent Prices Offering

ValueVision Media, the parent of

shopping network ShopNBC, said it has priced a public offering of stock, most

of the proceeds of which will go to redeem preferred shares held by a unit of

GE Capital.

According to documents filed with

the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, ValueVision said it has priced

about 8.25 million shares of stock at $6.25 each. The proceeds - about $51.6

million - will be used to redeem the outstanding Series B preferred shares held

by GE Capital Equity Investments and for general corporate purposes.

Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager, and Dougherty

& Co. and Feltl and Company are acting as co-managers in the offering,

which is expected to close on April 4.

ValueVision added that it has

granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.2 million

shares to cover over-allotments.

GE was one of the early investors in ValueVision

and once held about 30% of its stock. Over the past few years, however, GE has

tried to exit that position.