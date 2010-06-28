Shonda Rhimes Joins B&C's "Women of Hollywood"
By B&C Staff
Shonda
Rhimes,
creator and executive producer of ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Private
Practice
and executive producer of ABC's upcoming Off the Map, has
been named a speaker at B&C's "Keynotes & Cocktails:
Women of
Hollywood." She joinspreviously announced speakers CBS Entertainment PresidentNina Tassler and WME agentNancyJosephsonin the "Powerhouses of
Primetime" roundtable discussion.
As
previously
announced, Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and
president, Disney/ABC Television Group, will provide the event's
featured
keynote Q&A.
For
her work on Grey's Anatomy, Rhimes has received Emmy nominations,
honors
from the Producers Guild of America and the WGA, a Golden Globe and
numerous
NAACP Image Awards. She has also written feature films, including The
Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement and Crossroads, and
she co-wrote HBO's Introducing
Dorothy Dandridge.
"Keynotes
& Cocktails" is an off-the-record networking gathering of the women
of the
TV industry, to be held July 15 from 3-6 p.m. at The Roosevelt Hotel in
Hollywood.
For more info and tickets, log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood
