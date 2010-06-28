Shonda Rhimes Joins B&C's "Women of Hollywood"

Shonda

Rhimes,

creator and executive producer of ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Private

Practice

and executive producer of ABC's upcoming Off the Map, has

been named a speaker at B&C's "Keynotes & Cocktails:

Women of

Hollywood." She joinspreviously announced speakers CBS Entertainment PresidentNina Tassler and WME agentNancyJosephsonin the "Powerhouses of

Primetime" roundtable discussion.

As

previously

announced, Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and

president, Disney/ABC Television Group, will provide the event's

featured

keynote Q&A.

For

her work on Grey's Anatomy, Rhimes has received Emmy nominations,

honors

from the Producers Guild of America and the WGA, a Golden Globe and

numerous

NAACP Image Awards. She has also written feature films, including The

Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement and Crossroads, and

she co-wrote HBO's Introducing

Dorothy Dandridge.

"Keynotes

& Cocktails" is an off-the-record networking gathering of the women

of the

TV industry, to be held July 15 from 3-6 p.m. at The Roosevelt Hotel in

Hollywood.

For more info and tickets, log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood