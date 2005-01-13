Shine Rises at Fox

Fox News Channel has promoted prime-time production chief Bill Shine to senior vice president of programming.

Shine was primarily responsible for the production end, keeping Fox News' evening shows on track. The promotion puts him in charge of all programming throughout the day, including greater development responsibilities. Shine replaces Kevin McGee, who was recently put in charge of Fox's radio syndication unit.

Shine has been at the cable network since it launched in 1996, initially as producer of Hannity & Colmes.

