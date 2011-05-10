Shine International Moves To London
Shine International, the sales and distribution arm of
Shine Group, will relocate its headquarters to London from Los Angeles, the
company announced Tuesday.
Shine International will maintain its Los Angeles office
with the main sales and distribution management team remaining with Shine Group
headquarters. The division will join Shine Network, digital specialists Shine
Vu and the brand management team who all share the
Shine International President Chris Grant has chosen not
to relocate to London and will work with the company during a six month
transitional period while the company looks for a London-based replacement.
Shine Group President Alex Mahon will assume Grant's responsibility during the search.
"At this stage of the company's growth, Shine
International needs its headquarters alongside our teams that manage and
exploit group formats, brands and digital rights, with local sales experts in
our global production centers of excellence," Mahon said. "This move ensures we
fully realize the potential for our IP while remaining nimble, responsive and
best able to act at pace on behalf of our companies and clients. Chris Grant
has been an exceptional leader, establishing Shine International as one of the
most successful and respected distributors of content globally. We are
respectful of his decision to want to remain in Los Angeles and delighted he
will be working with us to ensure a seamless transition, after which we wish
him the very best in his future plans in which we hope there are opportunities
to work together again."
John Pollak, executive vice president and head of sales,
Shine International, will continue in his position in LA until the end of the
year. Martin Rakusen, SVP, business and operations, will move with the company
to London.
Shine International will also continue representation in
France, Germany, Australia and the Nordic region.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.