Shine International Moves To London

Shine International, the sales and distribution arm of

Shine Group, will relocate its headquarters to London from Los Angeles, the

company announced Tuesday.

Shine International will maintain its Los Angeles office

with the main sales and distribution management team remaining with Shine Group

headquarters. The division will join Shine Network, digital specialists Shine

Vu and the brand management team who all share the

Shine International President Chris Grant has chosen not

to relocate to London and will work with the company during a six month

transitional period while the company looks for a London-based replacement.

Shine Group President Alex Mahon will assume Grant's responsibility during the search.

"At this stage of the company's growth, Shine

International needs its headquarters alongside our teams that manage and

exploit group formats, brands and digital rights, with local sales experts in

our global production centers of excellence," Mahon said. "This move ensures we

fully realize the potential for our IP while remaining nimble, responsive and

best able to act at pace on behalf of our companies and clients. Chris Grant

has been an exceptional leader, establishing Shine International as one of the

most successful and respected distributors of content globally. We are

respectful of his decision to want to remain in Los Angeles and delighted he

will be working with us to ensure a seamless transition, after which we wish

him the very best in his future plans in which we hope there are opportunities

to work together again."

John Pollak, executive vice president and head of sales,

Shine International, will continue in his position in LA until the end of the

year. Martin Rakusen, SVP, business and operations, will move with the company

to London.

Shine International will also continue representation in

France, Germany, Australia and the Nordic region.