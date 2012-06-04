Shine America Ups Lee Rierson to COO
Shine America has promoted veteran executive Lee Rierson to
chief operating officer, the studio announced Monday.
In the role, Rierson will oversee all corporate and
strategic operations, physical production, business and legal affairs, labor
relations and human resources for the studio responsible for series like The Biggest Loser, The Office and MasterChef.
He will report to Shine America CEO Carl Fennessy.
Rierson has been with Shine since 2006. He previously served
as managing director and head of worldwide business and operations for Shine America's
predecessor, Reveille, through its acquisitions by Shine Group and then News
Corporation. Before that he was VP of business affairs at ABC and was in
private law practice.
"Lee's vast
entertainment experience and strategic expertise make him the ideal executive
to help us lead Shine America into a new era, as we look to expand our imprint
in the U.S. broadcast and cable TV marketplace," Fennessy said in a statement.
"Lee has already played a vital role in the company's recent corporate
transition and we are thrilled he will be taking on this larger role as we move
forward."
