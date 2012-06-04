Shine America Ups Lee Rierson to COO

Shine America has promoted veteran executive Lee Rierson to

chief operating officer, the studio announced Monday.

In the role, Rierson will oversee all corporate and

strategic operations, physical production, business and legal affairs, labor

relations and human resources for the studio responsible for series like The Biggest Loser, The Office and MasterChef.

He will report to Shine America CEO Carl Fennessy.

Rierson has been with Shine since 2006. He previously served

as managing director and head of worldwide business and operations for Shine America's

predecessor, Reveille, through its acquisitions by Shine Group and then News

Corporation. Before that he was VP of business affairs at ABC and was in

private law practice.

"Lee's vast

entertainment experience and strategic expertise make him the ideal executive

to help us lead Shine America into a new era, as we look to expand our imprint

in the U.S. broadcast and cable TV marketplace," Fennessy said in a statement.

"Lee has already played a vital role in the company's recent corporate

transition and we are thrilled he will be taking on this larger role as we move

forward."