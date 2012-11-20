Shine America Promotes Schulz, Campbell to VP
Shine America announced Tuesday that it has promoted Dave Schulz
to VP of production and Chris Campbell to VP of post-production.
Schulz will continue to oversee day-to-day production across
Shine America's properties and development slate, including the upcoming Oxygen
series The Face. Campbell will continue to lead day-to-day
post-production activities for the company.
"Dave is a very talented executive whose extensive
experience in both TV and film make him the perfect person to oversee the
day-to-day production efforts of our ever expanding roster of series," said
Linda Giambrone, senior VP and head of production for Shine America, to whom
both will report. "Chris has overseen post production efforts for many of
the top unscripted series on TV today and he's done a tremendous job putting
together our first-class post team here at Shine America since coming
aboard."
Schulz has been with Shine America since 2009 and had served
as executive director of production, while Campbell came to the company last
September as executive in charge of post-production.
