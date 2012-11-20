Shine America Promotes Schulz, Campbell to VP

Shine America announced Tuesday that it has promoted Dave Schulz

to VP of production and Chris Campbell to VP of post-production.





Schulz will continue to oversee day-to-day production across

Shine America's properties and development slate, including the upcoming Oxygen

series The Face. Campbell will continue to lead day-to-day

post-production activities for the company.





"Dave is a very talented executive whose extensive

experience in both TV and film make him the perfect person to oversee the

day-to-day production efforts of our ever expanding roster of series," said

Linda Giambrone, senior VP and head of production for Shine America, to whom

both will report. "Chris has overseen post production efforts for many of

the top unscripted series on TV today and he's done a tremendous job putting

together our first-class post team here at Shine America since coming

aboard."





Schulz has been with Shine America since 2009 and had served

as executive director of production, while Campbell came to the company last

September as executive in charge of post-production.